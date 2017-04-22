VIDEO: Son Of The Orient Seas

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)- A local author and former Mississippi State University professor, presents the last installment to his autobiography to the community.

Book Mart and Cafe, in downtown Starkville, hosted a book signing for Dr. Armando de la Cruz.

His book, Son Of The Orient Seas, is the fifth book written by the former professor.

In this book, de la Cruz has written about his life from childhood in the Philippines, coming to America, and up to the present.

de la Cruz says he loves the journey that brought him and his wife Ruth to the city of Starkville and he wants to share it with the community.

“I think the best legacy that any person can leave to his family his friends and his community is the story of his life. I think I’ve succeeded in putting all that into one package, so to speak,” said de la Cruze.

de la Cruz’s book is available for purchase at Book Mart and Cafe.