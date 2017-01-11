Video: Study Drug Impacts On College Campuses

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder better known as A.D.H.D. is a serious condition linked to difficulty focusing on some tasks or subjects. But the prescribed medications are showing up on college campuses, not necessarily to treat A.D.D.

Mississippi State University student Mary Nicholson has been taking a form of Adderall since she was diagnosed with A.D.D. in the third grade. Since she’s been in college, her doctor has changed the amount she can get at the pharmacy at one time. The main reason: to prevent illegal use among co-eds.

“It’s because people abuse it so badly, especially college students. I have to go to the doctor every month to get a refill on it. You can’t medically get a refill so you have to go and you wait in the doctors office… you have to see the doctor and then they have to give it to you,”said Nicholson.

Students are apparently using the drugs to help focus during crunch times.

” If you want to pound out a paper the night before because you procrastinated that’s what people assume is the best way to do that,”said Nicholson.

Studies show the use of drugs like Adderall or Ritalin has sky rocketed among college students in the last two decades.

“By nature they are a drug that can be rewarding and as a result for those of us who have a proclivity towards substance abuse or a substance use disorder… it can be kind of dangerous,”said Licensed Professional Councilor at Pines and Cady Hills Recovery Center Keenyn Wald.

Wald adds students are drawn to the drug’s ability to assist with focus, great attention to detail and of course cutting out trips to the cafeteria.

“At the same time if something is that effective I don’t learn to develop my own behavioral style of to try and manage that distress my skills to manage my symptoms is just not present and then it’s almost like being a live wire in a puddle.”

Wald says what students don’t realize is the stimulant picks you up but what’s up, must come down.

“There is a kind of rubber band effect we call it right, essentially the snap back of what the stimulant medication does. So the next day they may be more tired they may feel actually more scattered. Their anxiety may be more elevated,”said Wald.

Wald says the best approach to studying is the old tried and true method.

“Sit down and study for 20 minutes go play with your cat study for 20 minutes go check your email. Don’t be afraid of those little breaks, your mind needs to process what you’ve just learned,”said Wald.

Wald added if you were diagnosed with A.D.D. or A.D.H.D. at an early age, it’s possible that you have out grown your diagnosis. So make sure you check with your physician about your particular case.