VIDEO: Three Area School Leaders Are Charged For Failing To Report An Alleged Sex Crime, The Alleged Victim’s Mother Is Still Frustrated

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Bruce Police Department has charged three educators in the Calhoun County School District for failing to report an alleged sex crime.

District Superintendent Mike Moore, Bruce High School principal Mike Gillespie, and lead teacher at Bruce High School Heather Nix, are all being charged.

This stems from the arrest of Bruce teacher and coach, Loray Jordan Junior. He’s accused of touching an eighth grade student inappropriately.

“It’s still a feeling that I can’t explain, just knowing that they knew about it, that they knew this all along,” said the mother of the alleged victim. “They knew it and wouldn’t do nothing about it.”

She said she’s happy to hear the three educators have been charged, but she’s still not happy with how the school handled the situation.

“They address all other issues at the school, and to me this was a very important one, you know, and they just brushed it to the side and it makes me feel mad,” she said.

The frustrated mother said the incident was first reported to the school in March. However, nothing was done until an anonymous tip came in last week.

“She went to Mrs. Nix because she’s a lady and she feels more comfortable talking to the lady about it,” the mother of the alleged victim recalled. “Mrs. Nix supposedly took it to Mr. Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie said ‘I will check into it.’ Never did.”

“Upon our investigation we realized that there was no reports that were made from the school officials to law-enforcement, or DHS, or to the district attorney’s office, which is mandatory,” said Bruce police officer Corey Alexander. “All school officials are obligated to report any kind of crime, child neglect, sex crimes towards a student.”

Alexander said all three educators will have a probable cause hearing to determine if they will be arrested. A date for that hearing still hasn’t been set.

“This situation could’ve gotten out of hand,” he said. “Basically charges have been made because it’s time that the school administration needs to take this serious.”

“It kills me and her every day for her to have to walk down those halls,” said the alleged victim’s mother. “People whispering and snickering, and saying this and saying that about her. That’s not a good feeling.”

We tried reaching out to the school board president for a comment on this issue; he still hasn’t gotten back with us.

The district office said the superintendent is going to be out of office for the rest of the week.