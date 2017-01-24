VIDEO: Tupelo Airport Administration Under The FAA’s Watch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Airport Authority board says it’s “cleaning house” following an ongoing investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration regarding alleged safety violations.

The board called a special meeting Tuesday afternoon and immediately went into closed executive session.

When the board opened back up, the chairman assured the public that it’s an annual investigation and are not worried about future problems.

“FAA came in just like any organization, picked out some stuff that needed to be fine tuned, and that’s what that was all about. We need to get a new COO you know authorized to be hired so we did that, we gave our director permission to start searching, to start a search for that effort.” says Chairman Fred Cook.

The board did not provide specifics as to what the investigation revealed.

Cook says they will keep the public updated on any future hirings taking place.