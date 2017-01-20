Video Update: Body Of Justin Humble Found

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has found the body of a Nettleton man who had been missing for more than three weeks.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell tells WCBI deputies found the body of 27-year-old Justin Humble late Thursday night in a pond off Little Coontail Road in Monroe County. It was around 300 yards away from his last known location.

“We’ve been here every day,” Cantrell said. “We’ve been out here for 23 days.”

Cantrell says a tip Thursday led them to the location. He says it’s too early to reveal if foul play was involved, where the tip came from or if cell phone data will help in the coming investigation.

Cantrell says he’s “100 percent sure” that the investigation will be able to tell the story of what happened to Humble.

The body has been sent to Mississippi Forensic Testing in Pearl. An autopsy will be scheduled as soon as possible. If investigators suspect foul play, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will get involved.

Humble sent a text to his girlfriend, to say he was stopping at a store, shortly before he disappeared on Dec. 27.

Early in the investigation Deputies searched near where Humble’s car was located but didn’t find anything. Cantrell said there was nothing suspicious.