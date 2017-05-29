Video: Update on Crash Involving Off-Duty Deputy

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County deputy is recovering from a weekend car accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an early Sunday morning crash on Highway 15 near Mantee.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The driver, 32-year old, Chad Tedder of Eupora and passenger, 29-year old, Dannie Faulkner of Columbus, were both transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

They were treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.