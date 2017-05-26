Video: Volunteers, Donors Help Make Senior Appreciation Day A Big Success

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – On most Fridays, Lavada McGaha is at the Pratt-Mantachie community center with fellow senior citizens, but this Friday, she broke that routine.

“I was telling them yesterday, I said, I won’t be here tomorrow, they said, you going to leave us? I said, yes, I go every year and I said I enjoy it, they have food, they give away gifts, and some good gifts, that I love,” McGaha said.

Lavada joined more than 300 guests at the annual Senior Citizen Appreciation Day at Booneville’s First United Methodist Church. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar started this event years ago as a way to honor the elderly. It is part of the “TRIAD” initiative, which is made up of law enforcement, older adults and community groups.

“I enjoy visiting with people, talking, sharing and fellowshiping with them, it’s a little bit of a break for me and my typical workday, I come, see these people I might only see once a year, I try and take the time to visit and talk with each of them,” Sheriff Tolar said.

A few years ago, this event almost fell victim to the state’s budget cutting ax. Grants that had funded the Senior Appreciation Day were dramatically slashed, but locals stepped up to the plate and more than made up the difference.

“The last couple of years we have really had to depend on donations, monetary donations as well as in kind donations and it’s really helped make our program a success,” the sheriff said.

Another regular at this event didn’t let recent health problems keep him away.

“I’ve just got through with cancer treatments, and the good Lord has really blessed me and really been good to me,” said Almus Calvery.

Businesses and organizations that cater to senior citizens handed out goodies and information about their services.

It takes a lot of volunteers, along with sheriff’s department employees to pull off the senior appreciation day.