West Point Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

CLAY CO., Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A traffic stop on May 19th initiated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of Kennie Chandler, age 37 of West Point.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated the K9 Unit discovered approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine inside the automobile. Chandler has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and a misdemeanor amount of Marijuana.

Chandler is currently incarcerated in the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,507.75 bond for both charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the K9 Unit continues to be an effective tool in removing illegal narcotics from the streets.

Scott said that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-530-7151.