West Point Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CLAY CO., Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A traffic stop on May 19th initiated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of Kennie Chandler, age 37 of West Point.

                          CHANDLER

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated the K9 Unit discovered approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine inside the automobile. Chandler has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and a misdemeanor amount of Marijuana.

Chandler is currently incarcerated in the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,507.75 bond for both charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the K9 Unit continues to be an effective tool in removing illegal narcotics from the streets.

Scott said that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-530-7151.

Share:

Related News

10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Ohio city braces again for police shooting trial
Read More»
10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
2 white men, white woman are 1st picks for Bill Cosby jury
Read More»
This Week
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Unsettled through Wednesday, late-week warmup
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup