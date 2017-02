WEST POINT ()WCBI) – West Point Police have made an arrest in an August 2016 holdup at a local motel. 22 year old Lemeuel Robertson faces two counts of armed robbery .

Police say Robertson held up a guest in the hallway of the Relax Inn. The gap between the crime and the arrest is simple to explain. Robertson has been held in Monroe County on separate charges there. West Point Police picked him up as soon as he was released from Monroe County.