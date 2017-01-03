Wicker Holds On To Key Committee Post

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today announced he will serve on four Senate committees during the 115th Congress: the Armed Services Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; the Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW); and the Rules Committee. Subcommittee assignments will be released later this month.

“These committee assignments will allow me to continue representing our state on issues of national security, job creation, and regulatory relief,” Wicker said. “I look forward to working with President-elect Trump to reverse eight years of executive overreach and enact policies that will grow the economy.”

Wicker has served as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee since January 2008. His position has allowed him to help provide America’s military with the resources necessary to carry out its missions and to ensure Mississippi continues to play an active role in our national defense.

He remains the second-most senior Republican on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which has jurisdiction over a wide variety of issues important to Mississippi, including telecommunications and telehealth, rail, highways, ports, aviation, NASA, the Coast Guard, and oceans and fisheries.

Wicker will continue his work on the EPW Committee, where he oversees a broad range of issues, including oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As a member of the Rules Committee, he oversees Senate rules and regulations, as well as federal elections.