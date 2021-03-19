“10 for Tupelo” preps for spring cleaning in the All American City

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Preparations are underway for a Spring Cleaning in Tupelo.

A city-wide litter cleanup effort known as “10 For Tupelo” is set for Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Participants can drive through Fairpark, in front of City Hall, and get all the supplies they need to pick up trash.

Organizers of “10 For Tupelo” said the annual event is a good way to get people in the habit of keeping the city litter-free throughout the year.

“So with the national litter crisis, we want to raise people’s awareness of litter, and also want people to get out in the city, help us pick up litter, at the same time we’re going to be giving out litter bags to hang in your car so we can not only educate and clean up but we can prevent litter in the future,” said Jesse Bandre.

People can pick up supplies in front of Tupelo City Hall Saturday from 9 until noon.

For more information, go to the Facebook page for “10 For Tupelo.”