100 Women Who Care in Starkville awards grants

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 200 women in Starkville are putting their money where their mouth is.

The group is called 100 Women Who Care – Starkville, but dozens more have joined the mission to help community organizations carry out their special projects.

Tuesday morning the group awarded more than $21,000 dollars in grants to local organizations.

The members each paid $100 then voted on which projects to fund this year.

A total of nine organizations submitted applications.

The group’s president, Nelle Cohen, says the group is made up of a diverse mix of women in Starkville.

“We come from a variety of backgrounds – political, religious, social, whatever – we’re all in this together. We may not agree on everything, but we all agree that we love Starkville and Oktibbeha County and we want to do things that have a great impact in the community,” Cohen said.

