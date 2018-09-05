$11 million lawsuit filed against Clay County, 2 sheriffs, former D.A. & 3 state court judges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A federal civil rights lawsuit is filed accusing Clay County, two sheriffs, a former district attorney and three state court judges of violating a man’s rights after being found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Steven Jessie Harris’s sister-in-law filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Aberdeen.

- Advertisement -

She’s demanding at least $11 million for the years Harris spent in the Clay County Jail.

Harris was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Harris was arrested in 2005 on charges that he killed his father, injured police officers and others and carjacked a woman.

In 2007, Harris was diagnosed with schizophrenia and remained jailed until last year.