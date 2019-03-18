12-year-old boy mauled by six dogs in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A tragic story out of Winona Monday morning.

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after half a dozen dogs, believed to be pit bulls, mauled him.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Bubba Nix, the vicious attack happened Friday afternoon.

The child was riding his bike along Sawyer Road, in Montgomery County, when a pack of dogs mauled him.

A passerby and his son saw the attack.

They quickly got out of their car and fought the dogs off.

The boy was airlifted to Jackson, where he is currently in the ICU. Sheriff Nix said the child has a long road to recovery.

The owner of the animals will not face charges because the county does not have a dog ordinance, according to Sheriff Nix.

All 6 animals were captured and euthanized.

WCBI reporters are reaching out to family members of the child and talking to investigators.

More on this story tonight at 5.