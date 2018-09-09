12th Annual Tupelo Touch A Truck

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – It is one of the best annual family activities in all of Northeast Mississippi.

A huge crowd was on hand for the 12th annual Touch a Truck event at Tupelo’s Ballard Park Children got hands on experience with various service vehicles.

The line was long to see the helicopter 80-feet above Ballard Park.

Kids got to sit in the pilots’ seats of the medical emergency aircraft.

The Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the event so that children could learn about the vehicles they often see out in the community.