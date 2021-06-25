14 officers graduate from North Mississippi law enforcement training

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- 14 new law enforcement officers are ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Graduation ceremonies were held for Class B 67 at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

The men and women have spent the past 12 weeks living at the Tupelo Academy throughout the week, going home on the weekends.

They have studies all the fundamentals for police work, such as driving, firearms safety, constitutional law, and a lot of PT.

“The physical training portion of our academy is intense, and we do that because we want them in shape, not just only to pass the PT test, which is very important, but we want to create a lifestyle change for these cadets, we want to make sure when they get out of here, they continue working hard and getting better and better,”said Director Dean Beard.

“I knew I always wanted to be in law enforcement in some shape or form, and when I got out of the Marine Corps, I started talking to Tupelo, have a couple of buddies who work there, and that’s where I decided to go and I’m happy where I’m at,” said Nathan Wright of Tupelo Police Department.

The new officers will be paired with a Field Training Officer for the next two to three months at their agencies. Class B 68 will start in August.