145 new cases of COVID-19 reported, state total at 3,087

145 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, bringing the state’s total to more than 3,000.

The new death toll in the Magnolia State is now 111.

In the WCBI viewing area, Lee County has the most cases with 46.

Monroe, Oktibbeha, Lafayette, and Chickasaw Counties all have more than 30 positive coronavirus test reports.

895 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group that has been in the hospital the most is from age 60 to 69.

76 children have tested positive throughout the state.

By a large margin, more African-Americans have tested positive and died than any other race in the state.

