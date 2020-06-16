17,000 masks to be distributed among Chickasaw County residents

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Emergency Management Agency purchases masks for all Mississippi citizens.

Chickasaw County received 17,000 face coverings.

Tuesday, those masks were given out at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center in Houston.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. drivers could pull up and collect up to 4 masks per vehicle.

EMA Director Linda Griffin said local churches are allowed to make a special request for more than 4 masks.

“In the first few months this started, it was a high demand of everybody trying to get the mask, and now the companies are supplying them a little better, and the state agency was able to get the surplus to get them out to the counties, so we want to continue to keep everybody as safe as possible,” said Griffin.

Masks will also be given out Wednesday at the Okolona Police and Fire Departments on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.