2017 Severe Weather Statistics

SEVERE WEATHER WATCHES

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK issued a total of 519 severe weather watches in 2017. A fair number of the tornado watches were clustered in the Southeast along the Gulf Coast. A majority of the severe thunderstorm watches were concentrated across the Great Plains, Upper Midwest, and New England.

TORNADO WARNINGS

The Twin States had their fair share of tornado warnings in 2017. Nearly 500 were issued by the various National Weather Service offices that cover Mississippi and Alabama. Most of the polygons go from west to east or southwest to northeast. The polygons that go from north to south or southeast to northwest are primarily related to the tropical storms and hurricanes that affected the region. Over 1600 severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued by the NWS offices in Jackson, New Orleans, Memphis, Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee.

CONFIRMED TORNADOES

Preliminary figures show 55 tornadoes in Alabama and 69 in Mississippi for 2017. These numbers are subject to change.

TORNADO DEATHS

Preliminary figures show that there were 34 tornado related fatalities in 2017 across the United States. A total of 5 occurred in Mississippi. Alabama reported no tornado fatalities.