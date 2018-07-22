2018 Back To School Sales Tax Weekend In Alabama Wraps Up

REFORM, AL. (WCBI) – A big sales tax holiday wraps up for another year in Alabama.

The Back to School Sales Tax weekend started on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday.

Shoppers are exempt from paying state taxes on school related items, such as school supplies, computers, and books.

Busy, best sums up the weekend for businesses.

“Yesterday, we were busy to the point where like we were both running the register and as far as like getting other stuff done, we weren’t able to. We were constantly just ringing people up,” says Dollar General cashier, Charity Gee.

The sales tax holiday kicks off this upcoming weekend in the Magnolia State.