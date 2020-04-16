264 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Mississippi

264 Mississippians test positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 3,624.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reported seven additional deaths.

This means at least 129 people have died in the state. Thursday’s death in Lowndes County is not reflected in those numbers.

Monroe County, which has 54 confirmed cases, is now reporting a third death.

Monroe County also has the most cases in the WCBI viewing area, followed by Lee County.

Calhoun County – 30 cases (2 deaths)

Chickasaw County – 37 cases (2 deaths)

Choctaw County – 11 cases (1 death)

Clay County – 21 cases

Itawamba County – 13 cases

Lafayette County – 39 cases (2 deaths)

Lee County – 48 cases (4 cases)

Lowndes County – 30 cases

Monroe County – 54 cases (3 deaths)

Montgomery County – 15 cases (1 death)

Noxubee County – 18 cases

Oktibbeha County – 42 cases (1 death)

Pontotoc County – 16 cases (2 cases)

Prentiss County – 15 cases

Tishomingo County – 2 cases

Webster County – 15 cases (1 death)

Winston County – 24 cases

Yalobusha County – 14 cases

37,733 people have been tested for the virus in Mississippi by the state department of health and private labs.

59.3% of COVID-19 patients are women, while 40.2% are men.

28% of coronavirus patients were hospitalized, while 71% quarantined at home.