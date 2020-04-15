273 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths reported in Mississippi

Mississippi health officials reported more than 270 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new numbers pushed the state’s total to 3,360.

122 Mississippians have died from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 940 have been hospitalized.

In our area, Lee County has the most deaths with four.

Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Lafayette, and Ponotoc Counties are reporting two deaths each.

Tishomingo County has the fewest COVID-19 cases in the WCBI viewing area, with two.

The state health department has not released how many people have recovered from the virus.