CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A picture is worth a thousands words, a picture of the members of the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment says it all.

The Choctaw Chamber of Commerce, National Guard Committee and students in the Choctaw County School District, put care packages together.

These soldiers are in Kuwait.

Back in March is when they were deployed.

Community members lined up the streets to send them off.