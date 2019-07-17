3 suspects arrested and charged in Columbus armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police have arrested and charged three people following an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, July 9 at a home on a Byrnes Circle.

Police said the three suspects were let into a locked home by one of the victims.

The suspects then robbed the victims of a small amount of cash and other items.

Terrius Montai Armistad, 18, and Devin Deshon Tate, 21, have both been charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Kajarius Deon Anderson has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and shooting into a vehicle.

There are no injuries to report.