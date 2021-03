3 weak tornadoes confirmed in northeast Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed 3 weak tornadoes during the evening of March 17th. There was some structural damage along with sporadic tree and limb damage. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

TORNADO #1

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO DEVELOPED WEST OF COUNTY ROAD 410 TO THE SOUTHWEST OF OKOLONA. THE TORNADO DAMAGED A BARN AND UPROOTED TREES. AFTER CROSSING COUNTY ROAD 410, THE TORNADO UPROOTED ADDITIONAL TREES AND BROKE LARGE LIMBS. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED IN AN OPEN FIELD EAST OF C.R. 410 AND SOUTH OF C.R. 150.

TORNADO #2

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO DEVELOPED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 41 AND COUNTY ROAD 413, WHERE THE TORNADO DOWNED TREES. THE TORNADO’S PATH WAS INTERMITTENT, AS NO DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF HIGHWAY 41. THE TORNADO REACHED ITS PEAK INTENSITY AS IT APPROACHED C.R. 142. SEVERAL TREES WERE UPROOTED, AND AN OUTBUILDING WAS DESTROYED. THE TORNADO UPROOTED ADDITIONAL TREES ON THE NORTH SIDE OF C.R. 142.

TORNADO #3

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO DEVELOPED JUST SOUTHWEST OF NETTLETON, WHERE IT DAMAGED A FEW TREES. THE TORNADO PATH WAS QUITE INTERMITTENT, WITH GAPS BETWEEN DAMAGE AREAS. A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF NETTLETON. ADDITIONAL TREE DAMAGE WAS NOTED ALONG COUNTY ROAD 1205. NEAR THE END OF ITS PATH, THE TORNADO UPROOTED A TREE WHICH FELL ON A HOUSE, AND DAMAGED THE ROOF OF A STABLE.