30 car seats will be given out to those in need thanks to a partnership in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A partnership is created to ensure some Noxubee County babies have a safe ride.

The town of Shuqualak, the state health department, and Shuqualak Lumber Company handed out car seats today.

Organizers want to help young mothers save on expenses and those seats for youngsters can be pricey.

The pandemic is putting a strain on some families and community leaders believe this even will help those people.

“Provides another avenue for parents. They won’t have to spend $50-60 dollars for a car seat. They can use that for groceries or pay on their utilities or their rent or mortgage. It is just our attempt to fill the gap in light of COVID-19,” Dr. Mayor Velma Jenkins, Shuqualak. “People not having money to get the things that they need. This is just another attempt to make a difference and to improve the quality of life for the citizens.”

30 car seats were given away.