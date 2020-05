318 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The new cases brought the state’s total to 10,801.

13 new deaths were also reported Friday. One of those deaths was in Monroe County. Another death identified through death certificate reports was in Chickasaw County. Statewide, there have been 493 coronavirus deaths.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 58 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 114 cases (total) 11 deaths (total) 32 LTC facility cases 7 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 19 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 78 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 75 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 33 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 107 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 37 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 85 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 108 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 9 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Monroe County 215 cases (total) 23 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 20 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 71 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 132 cases (total) 2 death (total) 9 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 99 cases (total) 6 deaths (total) 28 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 25 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 36 cases (total) 2 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Tishomingo County 13 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 59 cases (total) 4 death (total) 18 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 22 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 73 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 66 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 24 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths



Alabama:

Lamar County 14 confirmed cases 363 total tests 0 deaths

Pickens County 71 confirmed cases 634 total tests 2 deaths



MSDH estimated about 6,200 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.