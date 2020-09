COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – 39 year old James Ryan Taylor has been missing for two months.

His mother says he left home after having dinner on July 14th.

Police say he was driving a silver Ford Fiesta.

But it hasn’t been found.

Taylor was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. He is around 175 pounds and has brown hair and blues eyes.

The car he was driving has the tag number: L-T-E 7723.

If you have any information that can help police find him, call Crimestoppers.