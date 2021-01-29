4-County Electric Power Association bringing internet to rural areas

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

4-COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-million dollar award will help 4-County Electric Power Association bring internet service to more customers in rural areas.

The utility was awarded more than 35-million dollars from a Federal Communication Commission auction. 4-County will use the money to continue the rollout of its new “FASTnet” broadband service.

- Advertisement -

Right now, “FASTnet” is rolling out broadband services to more than 2-thousand customers in Clay, Choctaw, and Noxubee counties.

This additional funding will help 4-County expand the service area in a time when almost every home needs internet access.

This year proves it better than any other year with COVID like it is. There’s so many people that need telemedicine that don’t need to go sit in lobbies with other sick people. There’s children that are at home and have been at home for extended periods of time that need education remotely,” said Brian Clark, the General Manager of 4 County Electric Power. “Entertainment was all it was used for 20 years ago, but now businesses, nurses teachers. It’s just — it’s the new way of life. It’s what we need to be advanced in the world that we live in today.

The total buildout is expected to cost around 110-million and will take several years to complete.

Previous articleLowndes County home goes up in flames early Friday morning
mm
Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.