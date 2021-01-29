4-County Electric Power Association bringing internet to rural areas

4-COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-million dollar award will help 4-County Electric Power Association bring internet service to more customers in rural areas.

The utility was awarded more than 35-million dollars from a Federal Communication Commission auction. 4-County will use the money to continue the rollout of its new “FASTnet” broadband service.

Right now, “FASTnet” is rolling out broadband services to more than 2-thousand customers in Clay, Choctaw, and Noxubee counties.

This additional funding will help 4-County expand the service area in a time when almost every home needs internet access.

This year proves it better than any other year with COVID like it is. There’s so many people that need telemedicine that don’t need to go sit in lobbies with other sick people. There’s children that are at home and have been at home for extended periods of time that need education remotely,” said Brian Clark, the General Manager of 4 County Electric Power. “Entertainment was all it was used for 20 years ago, but now businesses, nurses teachers. It’s just — it’s the new way of life. It’s what we need to be advanced in the world that we live in today.

The total buildout is expected to cost around 110-million and will take several years to complete.