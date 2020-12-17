4-County Electric Power Association giving Toys for Tots this holiday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association looks to be the star on the tree for some this Christmas.

4-County and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program have gone on for the 11th straight year.

Members and employees went the extra mile by donating toys and making other’s Christmas’s brighter than what it could have been.

Covid may have paused a lot, but surely didn’t slow up the gift of giving.

“Over 400 toys is what you’ll see in our lobby. I think it’s a record year for us kudos to the members of 4-County Electric Power Association and the employees have done a great job. If you see all the toys here you’ll be amazed,” said Brian Clark, General Manager of 4-County Electric. “A lot of kids are going to be happy this year.”

“They said the collections were down this year, but you can look around and see we’ve been blessed because we’ve got a lot of toys in,” said Charles Adkins, coordinator. “We do about 1,600 kids so every little toy helps and it always comes in handy.”

Donations were picked up today and have been distributed throughout the 4 county’s service area.