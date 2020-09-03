4-County Electric Power Association headed to Lake Charles, LA

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Local electric crews are on their way to Louisiana to help restore power to the thousands still without service after Hurricane Laura.

Eleven crew members from 4-County Electric Power Association will be assisting Beauregard Electric Cooperative in Western Louisiana.

- Advertisement -

More than 30,000 households are still without power in that area alone. This is one week after Laura made landfall as a category 4 storm.

Rural electric cooperatives all over the country share an agreement to assist each other in times of need.

Officials from 4-County say they’ve been on the receiving end of help in the past and are happy to do their part now.