4-County Electric Power Association headed to Lake Charles, LA

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Local electric crews are on their way to Louisiana to help restore power to the thousands still without service after Hurricane Laura.
Eleven crew members from 4-County Electric Power Association will be assisting Beauregard Electric Cooperative in Western Louisiana.
More than 30,000 households are still without power in that area alone. This is one week after Laura made landfall as a category 4 storm.
Rural electric cooperatives all over the country share an agreement to assist each other in times of need.
Officials from 4-County say they’ve been on the receiving end of help in the past and are happy to do their part now.