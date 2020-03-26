4 County Electric sends out surveys to customers concerning broadband

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An important survey will soon be in your mailbox if you’re a customer of 4 County Electric Cooperative.

Last year state legislators allowed electric co-ops to decide if they want to offer internet services.

One step to making that decision is hearing from the customers.

It’s no secret that internet is in high demand, especially in rural areas, and 4 County Electric is wanting to help you get connected.

37,000 people across nine counties in north Mississippi is who 4 County Serves. With your input, an internet connection could be coming.

“It’s going to have three questions with yes and no answers within the survey. Put your name on it and your account number,” said GEO and General Manger Brian Clark.

The survey will come to you in the mail in the “Today in Mississippi” magazine starting next week. The electric co-op isn’t in the broadband industry so this would be a new start up for them.

The big question on the survey CEO Brian Clark says is the cost of getting broadband.

“The question is, if we don’t have enough take rate from the members to make this viable, someone’s got to make the 110 million dollar note right, the law says you can’t increase electric rates, but the members will have to pay it back ultimately,” said Clark.

Those who send the survey back get put in a drawing for some big prizes including a truck, $500 electric credit or an electric yard tool package. Clark says he just wants members voices to be heard on this issue.

“People are passionate about it. people are emotional about it, but i want to just look at this rationally and make sure it makes sense for our members.”

The deadline to have that survey sent in is April 24th.