4-County extends deadline for broadband survey

4-County Electric Power Association has given its members longer to answer a broadband survey.

The decision was made during the cooperative’s April board meeting.

In order to get more responses, the deadline to return the survey is now May 22.

The survey was designed to gauge the interest of whether customers would want 4-County to enter the internet business and some of the costs that come with the business venture.

If you did not receive a survey or lost it, you can request a new one.

4-County said the coronavirus and how it has changed our lives made them change their minds about the deadline.

“The COVID-19 pandemic sort of hit about the same time. And so, we understand that has disrupted a lot of people’s lives, and so we want to make sure that everybody gets a chance to tell us what they think. So, we’ve extended the survey to May 22,” said Jon Turner.

Those who respond will be eligible to win prizes from the cooperative.

The results of the survey will be announced at 4-County’s annual meeting on June 4 and live-streamed on social media.