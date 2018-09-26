4-County Hires New CEO

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- There is a new general manager at 4-County, but not necessarily a new face.

The 4-County Electric Power Association Board of Directors has selected Brian Clark as the corporation’s new CEO.

- Advertisement -

Brian Clark began his career with 4-County 13 years ago and has since proved his leadership and expertise within the cooperative business.

This new position is not so new to Clark due to a previous development program he attended early on in his career.

Clark went through the Management Internship Program which is a six-week course that prepares future CEO’s for the many challenges they face in the industry.

The past 13 years has led Clark to fully understand how great his co-op really is.