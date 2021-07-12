4-H club teaches campers life and safety skills in Oktibbeha COunty

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County campers are having fun and learning to stay safe at the same time.

The Longview Disciples 4 H Club is making sure kids in the area are prepared for any kind of emergency.

The club is hosting the Be Preparedness Ready camp this week.

Area youth are learning how to identify hazards – do home safety audits – perform first aid, and even how to respond to a car accident.

“These youth will be our next first responders, and they will be able to help other people in the case of emergency. This activity is something that the youth will be able to learn, and then they will go teach their parents and their grandparents and other people in their neighborhood,” said Angela Buress-Stewart, camp director.

A 4 County foundation grant helped pay for this year’s Preparedness Camp