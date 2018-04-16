Spring Makes A Return!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s under a clear sky. Look for winds to calm down but subtly shift from the south by morning.

TUESDAY: Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few clouds and mild Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. Look for breezy south winds 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 at times.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front pushes through Wednesday, but the overall rain chance will be limited, only around 10%. At best, a few may see a sprinkle, but most if not all stay dry. Highs still reach the upper 70s with more clouds than Tuesday. Lows in the 50s Wednesday night.

THU/FRI/SAT: Low 70s and sunny Thursday and Friday, and lows overnight Thursday and Friday dip into the 40s. Saturday will be a bit warmer with high temps back into the mid 70s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: A cold front pushes through on Sunday bringing scattered to numerous thunderstorms. As of this moment, it appears there could be a threat for some strong or severe storms Sunday, but it’s certainly still well too far out to say with any confidence just yet. We’ll look to try and fine tune the specifics on Sunday as we go through this week. High temperatures look to push into the upper 60s and low 70s.