TONIGHT: Mild and clear overnight, with lows in the 50s. It will stay breezy with winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 from the south.

WEDNESDAY: A weak surface front will push through. This front will have limited moisture to work with, but could squeeze out a stray shower. The chance of any one spot getting wet is quite low, only around 10%. We will see a few more clouds as the front passes Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts during the day becoming northwest around 10-15 mph overnight. Lows will dip into the 40s.

THU/FRI: A touch cooler behind the cold front. Upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and low to mid 70s on Friday under sunny skies. Lows will dip into the 40s both evenings.

SATURDAY: A bit warmer, with highs into the mid 70s. A few more clouds build in ahead of our next system, but we should still see some sunshine. Overnight lows drop into the 50s.

SUNDAY: A weak surface low pressure center pushes across Mississippi, triggering showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it appears we will dodge any severe weather threat as the surface low will remain to our south, but we’ll have to watch things. It appears there could be some scattered heavier downpours with this setup, and rainfall totals of 1-2″ certainly seem attainable. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: It appears an upper level low will park itself over our area Monday. These systems can be difficult to forecast, but for now it seems likely we remain cloudy on Monday and keep that around through Tuesday with scattered showers possible during the start of the week. We remain cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.