A Cooler and Showery Week Ahead

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers and storms will persist through the overnight hours. Some could bring heavy rain, but the severe threat will diminish after dark. There will also be some pockets of clearing through the night as winds shift from the southeast to the southwest.

NEXT WEEK: Average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s but temperatures next week will likely remain below those values. Showers may linger Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s system. Additional rain chances are possible Wednesday through Friday before we get some clearing in by next weekend.

