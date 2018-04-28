Cooler but Still Nice on Sunday

TONIGHT: Look for lows in the mid 40s under a clear sky with calm to light north winds.

SUNDAY: Widespread sunshine stays in place but northeasterly winds are going to usher in slightly cooler air. Look for highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows Sunday night are going to be down into the lower 40s.

- Advertisement -

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s on Monday but 80s return Tuesday and they’ll be sticking around through Friday. A few showers can’t be ruled out Tuesday through Thursday but moisture is going to be limited at best. A better chance of showers and t-showers may come by Friday and Saturday but it’s still a long way off.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat