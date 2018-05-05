SUNDAY: Fair weather returns with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs should nudge back into the lower 80s.

MONDAY: A weak cold front may spark a few showers and storms but we’re going to keep the chance of rain at 30%. Highs are going to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Another weak system attempts to slide through giving us a slim chance at a shower or storm. Still, not expecting much out of it as highs head for the mid 80s.

FRIDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: We’re expecting temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 80s in a much more summer-like pattern. Can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm, but it seems unlikely at this point.

