The Summer Heat is On!

TONIGHT: Look for lows in the low 60s. Not too bad overnight but it will start to feel just a touch sticky as moisture returns. Expect mostly clear skies and light sound winds.

THURSDAY: High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Variably cloudy, with an isolated downpour possible in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the low 60s. It will start to feel even more sticky as dew points rise into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: High pressure across the deep south will leave us hot and sunny to end the week. Highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the 60s. Be sure to use protection from the sun’s UV rays if you head out and enjoy the warm weather this weekend. We expect it to stay dry!

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot to kick off the work week, with highs in the low 90s. Isolated to widely scattered downpours in the heat of the afternoon. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s.