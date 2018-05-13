TONIGHT: The muggy weather is sneaking back in. Lows tonight only in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. It will feel good compared to the hot sunny days, but not quite as comfortable as past nights.

MONDAY: Hot and partly cloudy. It will stay dry with showers just south and west of our viewing area. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly clear and mild overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: Warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. Some could bring heavy rainfall at times, and by the end of the week most if not all will get at least one storm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

