The Heat Stays, but Storms Make a Return

TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear out there with a few clouds by morning. Look for lows in the upper 60s and calm winds.

TUESDAY: Look for a scattered shower or storm starting late morning into the early afternoon. Highs again head for the low 90s with the heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected. Highs in the upper 80s, with heat index values in the low 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Warm, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.