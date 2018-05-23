A Wet Holiday Weekend Coming

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms during the day. An isolated storm could have some gusty winds, but no organized severe weather is expected. Highs will push into the upper 80s with perhaps a few reaching 90. Winds will remain variable, trending light out of the northeast through the day.

FRIDAY – MEMORIAL DAY: Batches of rain and storms can be expected from time to time. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning while the strongest ones may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and hail. Highs stay in the 80s while lows fall only into the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It’s a coin flip on whether or not it will gain any tropical characteristics, but the only impacts expected from this will be heavy rain in places. Our current thinking carries it into the Gulf of Mexico, with the heaviest rain staying to the east of the center of circulation. That places the heaviest rain across Florida, Alabama and Georgia. However, this system still is expected to increase the moisture in our area and give us at least some chances for showers and storms Sunday through early next week.

