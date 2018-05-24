Tropical Disturbance Coming Our Way

THURSDAY: A few passing scattered showers and storms are expected across the area on the day Thursday. Highs will push into the upper 80s and low 90s with variable winds through the day. It will be hot and sticky outside with heat index value into the middle 90s at times. Look for overnight lows into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY – MEMORIAL DAY: Batches of rain and storms are still expected from time to time. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning while the strongest ones may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and hail. Highs stay in the 80s while lows fall only into the mid to upper 60s. It is also appearing more and more likely that showers and storms will last into the overnight hours. We’re not thinking a total washout yet, but much of the day and night will see these widespread scattered showers and storms.

TROPICS: A weak disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. There is still some uncertainty on the track, but we remain confident that a tropical disturbance will move in our direction. The track of it will range between SE Louisiana and Florida. A more eastern track will keep the heavy rain towards Florida but the further west it moves, we’ll see more heavy rain into our region. It may also develop into a tropical depression, and a weak tropical storm is also not out of the question. Regardless of how it strengthens, heavy rain will fall across parts of the southeast, we’ll have to wait and see how that impacts us specifically in the coming days.