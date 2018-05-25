Tropical Troubles over the Holiday Weekend

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Pop-up storms remain likely each day with the chance of rain about 50%. Some spots may get soaked while other spots get nothing. That’s the nature of the beast this time of year. Any storm could produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours while the strongest cells may also produce high wind gusts and hail. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY & EARLY NEXT WEEK: A tropical system of some kind will affect the northern Gulf Coast. If this scenario pans out then rain chances will go up Monday & Tuesday, even around here. Dangerous rip currents are possible throughout the holiday weekend along the Gulf Coast beaches so consider that if you are headed in that direction. A weak disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. There is still some uncertainty on the track, but we remain confident that a tropical disturbance will move in our direction. The track of it will range between New Orleans, LA and Panama City, FL. A more eastern track will keep the heavy rain towards Florida but the further west it moves, we’ll see more heavy rain into our region. It will likely develop into a tropical depression, and a named tropical storm “Alberto” is not out of the question. Regardless of how it develops, heavy rain will fall across parts of the southeast, impacting the holiday weekend, beach trips and more.

LATE NEXT WEEK: We’ll likely finally push our tropical trouble out of here by Thursday, leaving us back in a summer pattern with heat, humidity and scattered showers and storms.

