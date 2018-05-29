Some Heavy Rain in Spots Today

As Alberto Passes on by us, we’ll have the chance for some heavy showers and storms in far East Mississippi and West Alabama.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain and embedded storms are expected as the remnants of Alberto push north through Alabama. The best potential for any heavy rain in our area (1/2″ to 1 1/2″) will be across extreme eastern MS and west AL. Look for highs ranging from the upper 70s to middle 80s with NNW winds between 5 and 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Look for isolated to scattered storms during the day, more of a summer-like pop-up event.. Daytime highs warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: Highs are going to be in the 80s to lower 90s. Storm chances continue but it’s hard to time out when they’ll be at this point. The heat index will be in the upper 90s and low 100s at times.

