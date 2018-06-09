Summer Weather Prevails

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms remain early but things dry out by midnight. Look for lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds and a mostly clear sky.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid weather sticks around. Afternoon highs should be in the low to mid 90s but the heat index may push into the upper 90s to around 100°. Look for a few scattered storms with better chances in the golden triangle area. If you do get a storm, consider yourself lucky as it’ll bring a good drink of water and a bit cooler air for a brief time. Overnight lows hover around 70.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Look for better chances of showers and storms in the region as a cold front approaches. The bad news is that it stalls out just north of our area so we won’t see any relief from the heat and humidity from it. Look for scattered to numerous storms by Tuesday with highs both days in the low 90s, lows at night near 70.

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: Daily chances of scattered showers and storms exist but not everyone will a storm each day. Daytime highs should be around 90 while overnight lows stay around 70. This pattern is typical for June here in the Deep South.

