Scattered Storms Expected

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms remain early but things dry out by midnight. Look for lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds and a mostly clear sky.

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Look for better chances of showers and storms in the region as a cold front approaches. The bad news is that it stalls out in or just north of our area so we won’t see any relief from the heat and humidity from it. Look for scattered to numerous storms with highs both days in the low 90s, lows at night near 70.

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: Daily chances of scattered showers and storms exist but not everyone will a storm each day. Daytime highs should be around 90 while overnight lows stay around 70. This pattern is typical for June here in the Deep South.

