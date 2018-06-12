Monroe County man’s appeal rejected by Mississippi Court of Appeals

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals turned back a Monroe County man’s appeal of his manslaughter conviction.

Christopher Lee Thompson, 50, was convicted of the 2014 beating death of Thomas Harlow after the two men argued.

In his appeal, Thompson said since his testimony claiming self defense provided the only eyewitness account, his conviction should be reversed because no evidence disputing his version was presented.

The justices rejected that idea saying testimony, including some saying Thompson fled the scene rather than calling deputies, clashed with the actions of someone mounting a self defense claim.